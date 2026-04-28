April 28, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday said there is no proposal at present to increase retail fuel prices, seeking to calm concerns amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have impacted global energy markets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for now, even as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation.

“LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amounts, and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic,: Sharma said.

She also reassured consumers about the adequate availability of essential fuels.

Sharma acknowledged that imports of crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and piped natural gas (PNG) have been affected due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, but stressed that steps have been taken to ensure minimal disruption.

“The government has ensured 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG and PNG consumers, as well as for CNG used in transportation,” she stated.

While commercial LPG supplies have been partially impacted, availability has been restored to around 70 per cent, with priority being given to critical sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

"Essential industries, including pharmaceuticals, steel, seeds and agriculture, are also being prioritised to avoid any major supply bottlenecks," she said.

"In a bid to support vulnerable sections, the supply of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders, commonly used by migrant labourers, has nearly doubled," Sharma added.

The government’s reassurance comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile due to uncertainty in West Asia, a key oil-producing region.

Officials said the situation is being closely tracked to maintain supply stability and prevent any immediate impact on domestic fuel prices.

--IANS

pk/vd

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No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions

No plan to hike fuel prices, govt assures amid West Asia tensions