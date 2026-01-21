No one can dictate terms to India, economy on path to $5 trillion: Lulu Group Chairman

Davos, Jan 21 (IANS) India is a strong and confident economy that cannot be dictated to by external forces and is firmly on track to become a $5 trillion economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group International said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here, M. A. Yusuff Ali said India’s growing economic strength and political stability are drawing global attention.

He said India is a great country and stressed that no one can impose abnormal conditions on it.

“The country is moving steadily towards becoming a $5 trillion economy under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he told IANS.

“As I mentioned that nobody can dictate the conditions with India abnormally, not normally, abnormally,” Ali mentioned.

Yusuff Ali said Davos is witnessing participation from global intellectuals, professionals, business leaders, geopolitical experts and heads of state, and India’s presence at the forum is stronger than ever.

He pointed out that Indian states are actively competing with each other to attract investments, a vision earlier highlighted by the Prime Minister.

He said he met several Chief Ministers, including the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, as well as ministers from different states during the event.

“Here in Davos, from world intellectuals, professionals and business tycoons, geopolitical leaders, head of states, all are coming. I saw India, states are combating, as rightly Prime Minister were mentioning before, that states will combat,” Ali noted.

“Now here, we can see, I met the Chief Ministers of different states," he told IANS.

He noted that state governments are showcasing investor-friendly policies and new regulations to attract global capital, with a strong focus on creating jobs for the future generation.

He said India has a young, educated and hardworking population, and employment generation remains a key priority for both the central and state governments.

--IANS

pk