‘No one anticipated, should never happen to anyone’: BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla after Australian cricketers get molested in Indore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla has expressed regret over the incident of molestation of Australia’s women cricketers after the event unfolded recently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The team is in Indore for their ongoing Women’s World Cup match against South Africa, played at the Holkar Stadium.

The two Australian cricketers, names still unknown, were molested during their walk to a nearby cafe from their team hotel. A man on a bike stalked them and “touched inappropriately” one of the players before taking off from the scene. However, prompt action was taken after the team’s security manager filed an FIR, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Commenting on the situation and expressing distress over the matter, Shukla told IANS:

“This is a deeply regrettable incident. No one could have anticipated something like this, and it should never happen to anyone. While a robust security system is already in place for all visiting teams during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, we will further strengthen it to ensure such incidents are not repeated. The police have arrested the accused, and we trust that the law will take its proper course to deliver justice. We are confident that the remainder of the World Cup will proceed smoothly and safely.”

The disgraceful incident has triggered global outrage. Following the episode, the Australian team has reportedly been provided with enhanced security measures. This disturbing event has cast a shadow over what has otherwise been a highly competitive Women’s ODI World Cup, reigniting international concerns about the safety of women athletes in India.

Police apprehended the suspect on Khajrana Road. After reviewing CCTV footage, hotel records, and statements from security personnel, authorities identified and arrested the accused, Aqeel Khan, who, according to the police, has been involved in criminal cases previously.

"The suspect's motorcycle aligned precisely with the eyewitness description and number plate. Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is ongoing," police said.

-- IANS

