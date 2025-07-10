No income tax notice issued to Eknath Shinde’s son: Govt sources

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) No notice has been issued by the Income Tax Department to Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, according to official sources.

The clarification came in the wake of certain media reports that the Income Tax Department has issued notices in the case of Eknath Shinde and his son.

Sources clarified that the CASS cycle (i.e. Computer-Assisted Scrutiny Selection) for the income tax returns (ITRs) filed for assessment year (AY 2024-25) last year was executed recently. Under the CASS cycle, the cases are selected for scrutiny without any human intervention and on the basis of certain pre-defined risk parameters.

One of the risk parameters is when the taxpayer has claimed a deduction of an amount exceeding Rs 5 crore under sections 54/54B/54F, etc.

On verification with the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), it is seen that Eknath Shinde and his wife, Lata Eknath Shinde, have claimed such deduction of amount exceeding Rs 5 crore each. Therefore, the notices have been triggered under the CASS cycle on account of the case being covered by applicable risk parameters.

A senior official explained that the Income Tax Department sets specific risk parameters based on various factors. These factors might include income declared, mismatch with third-party information, claimed deductions and expenses, and past filing history.

The CASS system analyses all filed ITRs against these predefined parameters. ITRs exceeding certain risk thresholds or triggering red flags get flagged for potential scrutiny.

--IANS

sps/uk