'No crime should be viewed from gender-based optics': Jaya Kishori on Sonam-Muskan cases

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Well-known motivational speaker and singer Jaya Kishori stressed that no incident of crime should be seen from the optics of gender, while weighing in her views on the recent Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in which his wife Sonam has been named as the prime accused.

During an interaction with NDTV's Subhankar Mishra at 'NDTV Creators Manch', she said any person, irrespective of gender, committing a crime, is a criminal.

She said this while responding to two of the most-discussed incidents of crime -- the 'blue drum' Muskan Rastogi case of Meerut and the recent Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. In both these cases, Sonam and Muskan allegedly killed their husbands with the help of their lovers. The horrific conspiracy in which these two husbands were killed has also raised questions about the system of marriage and the relationship between husband and wife.

At 'NDTV Creators Manch', in the 'Mann Ki Baat, Jaya Ke Saath' session, Jaya Kishori said that marriage means love. She also said that men will have to learn how to live with an empowered woman.

In response to Shubhankar Mishra's question, "what will you say about incidents like husbands being packed in drums, being taken around Meghalaya...", Jaya Kishori said: "How many such incidents have happened? You got so scared by a few incidents! This has been happening to thousands of women for years. Still, we are told that all men are not the same. We are looking for such men."

She stressed that one should look at crime and not at the gender of the criminal.

"No crime should be looked at in the gender-based mould. It is a crime and the person who commits it is a criminal. Whether it is a woman or a man. Crime should be looked at as a crime," she added.

On the importance of money in life, Jaya Kishori said: "It is very important. But you have to understand how to handle money. If someone says that money is not important, then you should donate it."

Answering a question about her marriage, Jaya Kishori said she has yet to find the "right person".

"I will get married as soon as I meet him. The things for marriage (clothes, songs, ornaments, etc.) are ready in a folder in my mobile. I am just looking for a boy," she added.

