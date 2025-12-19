Sampoornesh Babu plays 'Biryani' in Nani-starrer 'The Paradise'

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, on Friday disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Nani, who shared the first look poster of Sampoornesh Babu in the film, wrote, "Sampoo as BIRYANI :) #TheParadise @sampoornesh."

The first look poster of Sampoornesh has him smoking a beedi in one hand and holding a weapon in the other. He face bears a stern look, even as his hands have blood stains on them.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Many of the fans believe 'The Paradise' will turn out to be yet another cinematic spectacle from Srikanth Odela, showcasing his distinctive vision.

For the unaware, Srikanth Odela previously served as an assistant director to ace director Sukumar in 'Nannaku Prematho' and 'Rangasthalam'. He made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit earlier this year.

While the makers have not disclosed what role Raghav Juyal will play in the film, sources claim that the actor will play the role of the antagonist in the film. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

Adding to the excitement, ace music director Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for this film, which is being made on a grand scale by its makers.

Backed by SLV Cinemas, 'The Paradise' is to set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. It is to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

