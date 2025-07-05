No compromise on Marathi, Maharashtra, Marathi Manoos; imposition of Hindi won’t be tolerated: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray on Saturday announced that there would not be any compromise on Marathi language, Marathi Manoos and Maharashtra.

At a joint rally organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to celebrate the MahaYuti government’s move to withdraw introduction of Hindi language in the state from Grade 1, Raj Thackeray called upon the Shiv Sainiks and Mansainiks to remain united in future too.

He warned that even though the Maharashtra government has backtracked on the imposition of Hindi due to strong protests, efforts would be made to divide on caste lines.

Raj Thackeray said, “Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute and any fight. What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, what many could not do... to bring us both together... Devendra Fadnavis was able to do.”

“Actually, this question (imposition of Hindi along with Marathi and English) was unnecessary. There was no need. I don't know where Hindi came from. Why Hindi? Hindi for whom? You are forcing it on small children. No one asked education experts. But the decision to introduce Hindi was taken due to power. If you (BJP-led MahaYuti) has power, it is in the Vidhan Bhavan. We have power on the streets," he warned and reiterated that imposition of Hindi would not be tolerated.

“Where did you get this three-language formula from? This came only from the central government. Today, in the High Court and the Supreme Court, everything is in English. It is not there in any other state. Why only in Maharashtra? When Maharashtra awakens, you see what happens," he said.

Raj Thackeray strongly defended the attack against those opposing Marathi but asked not to unnecessarily indulge into violence. He asked the pro-Marathi speaking people to retaliate opposition to Marathi but not to do videography.

"Now all the channels' cameras are here and there. Now everything will start in the evening. What do you think? How was their body language? Did anyone smile less? Are they talking? Many people are interested in other things. This gathering today. The slogan of the morcha was the same. It is the same now. There is no flag. Marathi is the only agenda," said Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray ridiculed the BJP and its allies questioning their fight for Marathi when their children studied in English schools.

He told the gathering that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his father Shrikant Thackeray completed their school education in English but no one can question their love and pride for Marathi.

--IANS

sj/rad