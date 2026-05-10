May 11, 2026 1:16 AM हिंदी

No action from IT Ministry on Rahul Gandhi’s social media posts, claims bogus: Sources

No action from IT Ministry on Rahul Gandhi’s social media posts, claims bogus: Sources

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) As social media handles claimed that certain posts by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, were allegedly restricted by the government on Sunday, sources said that there was no such action or demand from the end of IT Ministry.

According to sources, it was wrongly claimed by social media handles that certain Instagram posts of Rahul Gandhi were restricted by MeitY.

“It is clarified that MeitY had nothing to do with this action. It was because of the platform's own internal system mistakenly flagging the post for blocking, which are now restored,” sources added.

Some posts claimed that Instagram blocked Rahul Gandhi’s reel and pictures featuring him at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meta (which owns Instagram) cited no reason as to why his account became inaccessible for some time, which was later restored.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Gandhi landed in Chennai amid tight security arrangements and was received by senior Congress leaders and TVK functionaries.

Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking a historic political shift in the state, which saw an end to nearly six decades of alternating rule by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The event was attended by several national and regional political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, film personalities, party workers, and thousands of supporters, prompting authorities to enforce massive security arrangements in and around the venue.

Vijay assumed office after the TVK-led alliance secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118 required to form the government.

--IANS

na/uk

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