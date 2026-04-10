'Nitish model' will continue, Nishant is future: JD(U) leaders hail MP Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United) on Friday strongly backed Nitish Kumar, asserting that his governance model will continue to guide the state even as he embarks on a new parliamentary role as a Rajya Sabha member.

Speaking on the development, JD(U) Bihar State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said, “In Bihar, our leader has drawn a long line of development, and under his leadership, the government is functioning effectively. The ‘Nitish model’ will continue to be implemented in Bihar, and everything will remain on the path of progress.”

On the future leadership of the party, Kushwaha also expressed confidence in Nishant Kumar, stating, “There is no doubt that Nishant Kumar is the future; he represents the future of Bihar as well as our party. He is promising, well-educated, and a young leader....”

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha was his own. “...He has taken this decision himself, and we have always respected his decisions, which is why we are respecting it now as well,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Minister Madan Sahni remarked, “His journey has been remarkable, and he has done very good work. The entire Bihar is saddened; people are emotional...”

Adding to the chorus, JD(U) National General Secretary Harshvardhan Singh said, “He changed history, he transformed Bihar. Whoever takes the charge in future, he will have to meet the line drawn by Nitish Kumar, and for many years in future, ‘Nitish model’ will work.”

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant milestone in his long political career. He had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, along with party leaders Sanjay Jha and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, to complete the formalities.

With this move, Nitish Kumar has joined a rare group of Indian leaders who have served in all four legislative bodies -- the State Legislative Assembly, State Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and now the Rajya Sabha -- a unique distinction in public life.

He was elected unopposed to the Upper House on March 16 and resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30, bringing to an end his nearly two-decade-long association with the body, where he served multiple consecutive terms since 2006.

The development marks a new phase in Bihar politics, even as JD(U) leaders emphasise continuity in governance under the “Nitish model”.

--IANS

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