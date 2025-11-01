November 01, 2025 2:02 PM हिंदी

Bihar CM urges voters to ensure NDA’s victory, appeals for massive turnout in Nov 6, 11 polling

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday released a video message urging voters to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming polling on November 6 and 11, and to ensure the victory of NDA candidates.

In his message, the Chief Minister recalled the condition of Bihar before 2005 and said the state was in a very poor condition.

He said that after taking charge, he focused on development across sectors.

Nitish Kumar said that earlier, being called a Bihari was considered a matter of shame, but today it has become a matter of pride and respect.

He said the NDA government has carried out development work in every sphere in Bihar and reminded voters that they have given him four opportunities so far — and every time the public has supported him.

He appealed to voters to again elect the NDA, so that the government continues both in Patna and at the Centre.

This, he said, would ensure uninterrupted development and faster progress in the coming years.

Nitish Kumar also said that his effort has never been driven by personal or family interest.

“We have not done anything for our family. The whole of Bihar is my family. We have worked for Hindus, Muslims, and people of all castes and religions,” he said.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted work done in the fields of education, health, road construction, and women’s empowerment.

He said the NDA government has consistently prioritized the welfare of the poor and middle class.

Experts believe Nitish Kumar’s message is intended to reinforce trust among voters. By highlighting achievements, he has attempted to activate his core support base and influence undecided voters.

Bihar will vote in two phases — on November 6 and 11 — and the results will be declared on November 14.

Political analysts say the Chief Minister’s message could help strengthen the NDA’s position and revive confidence in the narrative of development in the state.

--IANS

ajk/rs

