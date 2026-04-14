Curtains come down on the two-decade 'Nitish Era' as Nitish Kumar ends Bihar CM stint

Patna, April 14 (IANS) In a significant political development, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Tuesday, marking the end of an era that spanned nearly two decades.

Nitish Kumar, who recently became a member of the Rajya Sabha, has now shifted his focus toward national politics.

He visited the Raj Bhavan in Patna and formally submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, who accepted it, officially bringing the 'Nitish Era' in Bihar to a close.

In a detailed message shared on X, Nitish Kumar reflected on his long tenure, recalling that the NDA government was first formed under his leadership on November 24, 2005.

He emphasised that since then, his administration had focused on strengthening law and order and ensuring inclusive development across all sections of society.

He highlighted progress across key sectors, including education, healthcare, road infrastructure, electricity, and agriculture.

Special emphasis, Nitish Kumar noted, was placed on the empowerment of women and youth, alongside targeted initiatives for backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, and Mahadalits.

Looking ahead, Nitish Kumar spoke about the NDA government's ambitious roadmap for 2025–2030 under the '7 Nishchay-3' initiative.

He expressed confidence that the framework would accelerate Bihar's development and help the state emerge among the leading contributors to India's growth.

He also acknowledged the support of the Central government and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued cooperation in Bihar's development journey.

Nitish Kumar said that the decision to step down had already been made, and following the final Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday, he proceeded to the Raj Bhavan to formally tender his resignation.

He assured that the incoming state government would receive his full cooperation and guidance, expressing optimism that Bihar would continue to progress steadily in the coming years.

Concluding his message, Nitish Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar and his colleagues for their support throughout his tenure.

His departure not only marks the end of a long political chapter but also signals the beginning of a new phase in Bihar's governance, while his influence is expected to continue shaping the state's future from the national stage.

--IANS

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