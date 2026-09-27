Nitin Nabin urges Bengal BJP for three-way collaboration between organisation, govt and elected representatives

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, who was on a single-day visit to Kolkata on Sunday, had advised the West Bengal party leadership to ensure a strong three-way collaboration between the party's organisations, elected public representatives of the party and the state government.

Sources from the state BJP committee said that throughout the day, Nabin held several rounds of discussions with different levels of leadership within the party and during the meeting he had called for ensuring a three-way collaboration.

On Sunday afternoon, Nabin held a meeting with the party's state office bearers, divisional conveners, state presidents of various fronts, district office bearers and public representatives at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

He was accompanied by the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya, and the BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, who also addressed the meeting.

Political observers feel that the message from Nabin for a three-way collaboration is crucial amid differences between MLAs and organisational office bearers surfacing in different regions in the state recently.

It is learnt that in his messages to the state BJP leadership, the BJP President also highlighted why the three-way coordination was necessary to keep the images of both the party and the state government bright and clear to the public.

He also instructed the party's state-level organisation to be active in promoting the work done by the BJP government in the last few months.

"He (Nitin Nabin) said that while the state government will continue doing its work for betterment of livelihood of the people as well as for overall development of the state, it is also necessary that the public is made aware of the good work done by the state government. On this point, our National President (Nitin Nabin) had emphasised that the party's organisation and elected representatives will have to take the responsibility of making people aware of the good work and hence the three-way collaboration between organisation, elected representatives and the state government was extremely necessary," the party's state committee member said.

--IANS

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