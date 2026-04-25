NITI Aayog emerges as vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that NITI Aayog has emerged as a vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture, fostering cooperative federalism, furthering reforms and boosting ‘Ease of Living.’

It serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and long-term strategic thinking across sectors, said Prime Minister as he congratulated Ashok Kumar Lahiri on becoming the Vice Chairman and other full-time members.

“The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Ashok Kumar Lahiri on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Rajiv Gauba, Prof. K. V. Raju, Prof. Gobardhan Das, Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Dr. M. Srinivas on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog,” said PM Modi in a post on social media platform X.

“Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead,” Prime Minister added.

PM Modi met Lahiri and congratulated him on his appointment as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

“His rich experience in economics and public policy will further strengthen the path of reforms in India and the journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'. I am confident that his efforts will make our country's policy-making even more dynamic. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure,” said Prime Minister.

Lahiri, who represents Balurghat in the current Bengal Assembly but is not contesting the ongoing elections, brings with him a distinguished career in economics.

He served as the 12th Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and has held positions at the Delhi School of Economics, the Asian Development Bank, Bandhan Bank, and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

His global experience includes stints with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. An alumnus of Presidency University, Kolkata, Lahiri is widely respected for his academic and policy contributions.

--IANS

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