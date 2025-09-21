'Nishaanchi' Public Review: Anurag Kashyap’s gangster drama fails to impress, audiences call it ‘third-class, boring’

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Anurag Kashyap’s much-anticipated gangster drama, “Nishaanchi,” has finally released in theaters, but the early audience response suggests the film has failed to live up to expectations.

Known for his gritty and unconventional storytelling, Kashyap has delivered several critically acclaimed films in the past, yet viewers seem unimpressed with his latest effort. Many audience members told IANS that the film is confusing and boring.

One viewer said, “I did not like the film. It was very bad. I couldn’t understand anything, it’s very boring.” Another moviegoer added, “There is no story, I can’t understand anything, it’s a completely useless film.” Criticism has not been limited to the story alone. “Very bad, third-class boring, the direction is very poor,” commented another audience member. One of the audience members remarked, “I never expected Anurag Kashyap would make a film like this. No quality, no story. The actors are terrible.”

The much-anticipated gangster drama “Nishaanchi,” directed by Anurag Kashyap, hit theatres on September 19. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. It also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films.

Speaking about the film, Anurag Kashyap had earlier stated, “Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely.”

He added, “Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud, and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film. And my crew matched that passion frame by frame, making the film come out so good. And the music — also carries that same emotion that runs through the film, and amplifies the story. I am confident that the audience will really like the music.”

--IANS

ps/