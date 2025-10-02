October 02, 2025 9:57 PM हिंदी

Nina Dobrev addresses dating rumours with Zac Efron

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev has said something that will douse the fire of speculations around her alleged affair with Zac Efron.

The actress has insisted that she and Zac Efron are just friends, reports ‘Female First UK”.

The two were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted on vacation together in September. Nina has now shut down the romance rumours. She was asked by TMZ, “Anything to that Zac Efron thing?” They swiftly followed up as “You’re just mates?”

To which, Nina replied, "Yeah. You know what? I’m excited for the future and the only thing that’s guaranteed is change”.

The pair attended billionaire Brad Garlinghouse‘s wedding in the South of France on September 20. That weekend they were photographed on a yacht with pals. Days earlier, on September 18, the Daily Mail shared photographs of Nina and Zac swimming in the sea off the coast of Italy.

However, a source told Us Weekly that the pair are simply "good friends". They said, “Nina and Zac are not dating and have been good friends for over a decade. Their friends always joke that they should date, but that is not what is going on. They have been there for each other through many phases of life and have always had each other’s back”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the pictures of the pair abroad started surfacing a week after Nina split from Shaun White, after five years of dating. The couple called off their engagement, but friends insisted there was "no drama" or "cheating involved".

A source told Us Weekly, “There was no drama here. No cheating was involved. They were loyal to each other their entire relationship. At the end of the day, they’re human beings, just like everyone else”.

“They genuinely just grew apart and saw they would be better off just as friends and not husband and wife”, the source added.

