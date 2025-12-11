Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s OTT debut is alongside Mouni Roy, Shaheer Shaikh

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to take a leap in her career as she is set to join hands with Shaheer Shaikh and Mouni Roy in an upcoming OTT thriller project.

The actress recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures featuring the star-studded cast including names such as Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Harman Singha, Asheema Vardaan.

A source close to the project shared insight into the scale and excitement surrounding the collaboration.

The source told IANS: “This is one of the most promising projects Nimrit has been a part of. Her onscreen character has the potential to hit the audience with her emotional depth and versatility. Bringing her together with talents like Shaheer Shaikh, Mouni Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor has created a lot of buzz internally as well.”

The source added: “Shooting is now done. Shot across Mumbai and Punjab.”

Details about the storyline and release are under wraps currently.

Talking about the actress, she was recently seen in the Punjabi film ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

After starting her career in modeling and winning the Femina Miss Manipur title in 2018, Nimrit first featured in B Praak's music video Masstaani. She gained fame after featuring in the daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019.

In 2021, she appeared in Bannet Dosanjh's music video titled Serious. From 2022 to 2023, she was seen in Bigg Boss 16. In 2024, she participated as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

--IANS

dc/