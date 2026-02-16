February 16, 2026 3:09 PM हिंदी

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Thriller, revenge dramas have always been my favourite genres

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is set to explore a gripping new space with her upcoming series Ab Hoga Hisaab. She said that thrillers and revenge dramas have always been her favourite genres to consume because it keeps her on the edge.

Sharing her excitement about being part of the project, Nimrit said: “Ab Hoga Hisaab came to me at a time when I was actively looking to explore genres that genuinely excite me as a viewer and challenge me as an actor.”

“Thriller and revenge dramas have always been my favourite genres to consume because they keep you on edge and constantly guessing, and working on a whodunnit like this felt truly thrilling.”

“What I loved most about the script was that it doesn’t deal with right or wrong in a moral sense, but instead talks about human debt - the kind of emotional and personal accounts people carry within themselves. That made the story feel very real and layered.”

Ab Hoga Hisaab is a high-stakes thriller rooted in a strong Punjabi backdrop. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Shaikh, and Mouni Roy,

She added, “My character is extremely important to the overall story, and that responsibility pushed me to dig deeper into her emotional world. Every character in Ab Hoga Hisaab has their own ambition, secrets, and motivations, and that makes the narrative so gripping.

“Working with actors like Sanjay sir, Shaheer, and Mouni has been a wonderful learning experience - there’s so much intensity and honesty on set that it elevates every scene.”

Produced by Arré Studio and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, Ab Hoga Hisaab is a whodunnit revenge drama that delves into complex human emotions, power dynamics, and hidden motives. Nimrit will be seen in a pivotal role that plays a crucial part in the narrative, adding depth and intrigue to the unfolding mystery.

Nimrit concluded: “Director Divyanshu Malhotra has a very clear vision, and Arré Studio has backed the show with a lot of conviction, which really reflects in the storytelling. I truly believe audiences who enjoy thrillers, revenge dramas, and layered mysteries are going to connect strongly with this series.”

