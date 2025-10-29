October 29, 2025 12:14 PM हिंदी

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gears up for her OTT debut with mystery series

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gears up for her OTT debut with mystery series

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who made her big screen debut with Shaunki Sardar, starring Guru Randhawa, is now gearing up to explore the OTT space with a Hindi web series.

A source close to the development told IANS: “Nimrit has been quite selective about her next move after her Punjabi debut, and she was keen on doing something fresh in the digital space. The project she is currently shooting for is a strong, performance-oriented web series that will allow her to display her versatility.”

According to industry sources, the actress has already begun shooting for the project last month in Mumbai, which is currently underway. While details about the series and her role are being kept under wraps, it is said to be a character-driven drama that will showcase a new side of Nimrit as a performer. The show is a real life drama with an element of mystery in its genre.

The source added: “The makers are maintaining secrecy around the concept for now, but this one is expected to mark her impressive entry into the OTT world.”

Talking about ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Nimrit and Guru Randhawa, the film also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

Nimrit was recently seen in a music video “Bepanaah” alongside actor Tiger Shroff earlier this year.

The vibrant track is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. The song marked Tiger’s first on-screen collaboration with Nimrit Kaur.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

Missing partnerships, losing too many wickets in the middle: Salman Agha dissects Pak's loss to SA in 1st T20I

India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes

SEBI plans big overhaul in mutual fund rules to cut costs and boost transparency

SEBI plans big overhaul in mutual fund rules to cut costs and boost transparency

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

Entire team structure and coaching staff deserve praise, says Rishank on Telugu Titans’ turnaround campaign

Heat-related deaths rose by 63 pc since 1990s, claiming 546,000 lives yearly: The Lancet

Heat-related deaths rose by 63 pc since 1990s, claiming 546,000 lives yearly: The Lancet

Jackky Bhagnani wishes sister Deepshikha on b’day: You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own

Jackky Bhagnani wishes sister Deepshikha on b’day: You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own

Any woman who joins JeM's women brigade, 'Jamat-ul-Mominat' will go straight to paradise from her grave after death: Masood Azhar

Will go to paradise after death: Masood Azhar’s fresh ploy to woo female terrorists after launching women brigade

Anahat stuns world No. 7 Gilis to storm into Canadian Open squash semifinals

Anahat stuns world No. 7 Gilis to storm into Canadian Open squash semifinals