December 30, 2025

Bhagyashree shares easy tips for pain-free lower back and hip relief

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree has taken to her social media account to share quick tips to recuperate from lower back and hip pains.

The actress shared a video wherein she showed a few easy and quick exercises for releasing stiff muscles.

Bhagyashree captioned it as, “Wake up with no back pain. Do these simple muscle release exercises and reduce the stiffness in your lower back and hips. Wake up fresh as a daisy, ready to take on the new day. Happy New Year in advance. #tuesdaytipswithb #stretching #exercise #muscles #backpainless.”

Bhagyashree, all of 56 years, likes to keep fit and follows a disciplined lifestyle. Despite her strict fitness regime, the actress sneaks out time for her leisure travel and adventure.

A few days ago, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress was on a spiritual journey to the holy cities of Kashi and Banaras in India.

Bhagyashree, along with her husband Himalaya Dassani, recently took off to Banaras to end the year 2025 on a spiritual note.

On Friday, she had dropped a couple of photos and videos with her husband in Banaras, giving a sneak peek into their time in the sacred city.

She wrote, “Spiritual journey as the year ends. Banaras was that pause and reconnect that helps us align ourselves with the universe. It is the faith in the Lord that guides us to confidently take every step towards our future.”

The actress was also then seen travelling on the Indian Railways after a long time. An excited Bhagyashree had taken to her social media account to share her happiness.

“Chhukchhuk gaadi!! A train journey after a long time. Hats off to the Indian Railways, connecting so many cities in India. “An intense, intricate network,” she wrote.

The actress, along with her husband, was seen running towards the train and even had a sneak peek into the first-class compartment of their train.

–IANS

rd/

