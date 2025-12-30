December 30, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor 'finally' gets Saif Ali Khan to pose for a picture on their lavish holiday

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on an unwinding spree as she vacations abroad along with her family.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her social media account to share a candid picture of her star husband, Saif Ali Khan. The actor is seen seated on a cable chair amidst heavy snowfall.

Kareena mentioned in her caption how she tried hard to get him to pose, and ‘this was the best’ she could manage. The actress wrote, “Finally got him to pose, and this is what I could manage.” In the picture, Saif can be seen flashing the classic victory pose, holding up two fingers to form a ‘V’.

Earlier in the day today, the actress had taken to her social media to share a picture of her younger son, Jeh. However, in the picture shared, Jeh’s face wasn’t visible with the hoodie covering his face. She wrote on the picture, “Who is that boy on the train?” (sic). Kareena, who is currently enjoying some fun time with friends and family, has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her fun and luxurious trip.

Kareena Kapoor had also shared that she has food on her mind, and her latest social media post confirms the same. Kapoor took to her social media and posted a stunning photo of herself with pouted lips and black sunglasses. "Finished lunch dreaming of dinner," she penned the caption. On the work front, the actress is all set for her movie ‘Daayra’.

The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars actor Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Kareena. Recently, the production banner Junglee Pictures posted a picture of Kareena, Prithviraj, and Meghna smiling for the camera as they posed for a picture.

“#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onwards to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026,” the caption read.

--IANS

rd/

