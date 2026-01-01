Nimrat Kaur spots her favourite creature on the 1st morning of 2026

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur started 2026 by spending some time in the wild.

'The Lunchbox' actress decided to enjoy the wild in a Tiger reserve on day one of 2026. Not just that, she was even able to spot her favourite creature, the tiger, on the 1st morning of 2026.

Posting a couple of photos and videos from her trip to the wild, Nimrat wrote on her official Instagram handle, "The first sunrise and breakfast after spotting my favourite creature walking this earth, 2026 begins with a royal bang from deep inside the jungles of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. So grateful and raring to go!! (sic)"

Determined to make each day of the year 2026 count, Nimrat added, "May this year bring bliss, blessings and best of adventures your way! Let’s make each day count…Bring on the next quarter…happy happy new year all @mytadoba @tadobaofficial".

She even promised to drop some more snippets from her recent trip on social media.

"P.S. more on this gorgeous reserve soon!!", Nimrat concluded.

Meanwhile, Nimrat ended the year on a spiritual note with a visit to the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar.

Thankful for all the blessings brought to her during 2025, the 'Dasvi' actress shared, “Grateful for all the blessings from the year gone by. Being the last Monday of 2025, sharing a visit to the Shankaracharya temple. May the divine protection and energy of Shivji carry us with love and light into the next year.”

Her post also provided a peek into her visit to the temple.

On the professional front, Nimrat was recently seen in the web series "The Family Man 3", where she was seen essaying the villainous character named Mira.

Created by Raj & DK, the show also features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in significant roles.

