Nimrat Kaur says first quarter of the 21st century done: Bring on the next

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) As the first quarter of the 21st century has come to an end, actress Nimrat Kaur is all pepped up for the next.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring some “unseen” photoshoots, film shoots, fashion events and award celebrations she attended in 2025.

“Some unseen, mostly unserious, all unfiltered moments of the year gone by! First quarter of the 21st century done (somewhat) right…bring on the next!!!” she wrote as the caption.

The actress on December 29 had shared that she chose to drop the curtains on 2025 on a note as she visited the revered Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar.

She expressed gratitude on Instagram for the blessings the year brought her and shared moments from her temple visit.

Nimrat, who made her debut with a small role in an English film, One Night with the King in 2016, wrote, “Grateful for all the blessings from the year gone by. Being the last Monday of 2025, sharing a visit to the Shankaracharya temple. May the divine protection and energy of Shivji carry us with love and light into the next year.”

The actress had featured in ‘The Family Man 3’ where she played the villainous character Mira. “The Family Man Season 3, created by Raj & DK, also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The show was released on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

In films, she was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata directed by Madhumita in a cameo appearance.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela. It followed the story of a middle-aged man with a progressive degenerative disease who learns that his family plans to abandon him and tries to disappear into a fair. However, in his escapade, he bonds with an orphaned boy.

