Nimrat Kaur calls working with Tiger Shroff in music video ‘Bepanaah’ truly inspiring

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Nimrat Kaur has opened up about her experience filming the music video “Bepanaah” alongside actor Tiger Shroff.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actress called her collaboration Tiger Shroff ‘truly inspiring.’ Speaking about her experience, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared, “Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast his passion and dedication to every frame is truly inspiring. I had to match his energy, and I want to thank choreographer Bosco, his choreography pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. This song is special because it celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created on screen.”

“When I first heard the concept and the track of Bepanaah, I was instantly hooked. It’s got this infectious energy and a glamorous vibe that I’ve never explored before.”

The vibrant track is said to be a high-energy, visually striking dance number, featuring vocals by none other than Tiger Shroff himself. The song is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. The song marks Tiger Shroff’s first on-screen collaboration with Nimrat Kaur.

A source revealed that Nimrit is set to dazzle in a glamorous avatar like never before, while the ‘Baaghi’ actor will showcase his signature dance brilliance. With its high-fashion visuals and stunning choreography by Bosco, the music video promises to elevate the style and entertainment quotient.

Tiger Shroff has been teasing about his new track on social media by sharing BTS glimpses and clips from the song. In one of his posts, the War actor wrote, “Haven’t pushed myself this far in a while. So excited to share my new single with you #bepanaahh releases 2nd July blessed to have worked with such amazing people on this one.”

“Bepanaah” is set to release today, July 2.

