Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri look smitten in the new poster of ‘Dhadak 2’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, took to social media to share the new poster of his upcoming film “Dhadak 2.”

The director took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the intense chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. In the latest poster, the duo looks smitten, raising excitement for the much-anticipated sequel. While Siddhant is seen with his eyes closed, Triptii gazes at him lovingly as the two pose with their heads gently touching. In the caption, Johar revealed that the highly-awaited trailer of the romantic drama will be released on 11th July.

For the caption, KJo, who is bankrolling the project, wrote, “Do Ek dhadak. #Dhadak2 trailer out this Friday. Releasing in cinemas on 1st August.”

On July 8, the 'Gully Boy' actor fame actor dropped an exciting list of elements that will be part of Dhadak 2's soundtrack. Alongside it, he wrote, “A poem by Shailendra. Couplet by Bhagat Singh. Kishore Kumar's voice. Thomas Jefferson's words. Little bit of SRK. And orchestration done in Budapest..”

“Dhadak 2,” starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is helmed by director Shazia Iqbal. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit “Dhadak,” which originally featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. This romantic drama delves deep into themes of identity, power, and the emotional price of love in today’s world.

The project is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Alongside Siddhant and Triptii, the forthcoming movie also stars Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jaat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi in key roles. “Dhadak 2” is slated to hit theatres on 1st August, 2025.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in “Yudhra,” where he shared screen space with Sarthak Khurana and Malavika Mohanan. Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

