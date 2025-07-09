Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya to reunite for ‘Gunmaaster G9’, shooting begins after monsoons

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Snap back to the nostalgia of the 2000s, for Bollywood is set to witness one the biggest reunions with actor Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya joining forces for the upcoming film ‘Gunmaaster G9’.

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who directed ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, which was Himesh Reshammiya’s claim to fame. The cameras are set to roll after the monsoon.

Aditya Datt, who is known for ‘Table No. 21’, the ‘Commando’ franchise, and the recent OTT series ‘Bad Cop’, sees the film as a full-circle moment.

He said, “When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With ‘Gunmaaster G9’, we’re still all of those things, but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly grateful to Deepak Mukut for bringing us back together and trusting us with this film”.

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, and also stars Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh. Following the success of the re-release of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ earlier this year, Deepak brings his vision for genre-driven cinema to this ambitious new project.

The film will see Emraan Hashmi in a never-before-seen action avatar, promising stylized visuals and emotionally charged storytelling that appeals to a wide audience.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “This film is slick, emotional, and has mass appeal. At Soham Rockstar, we back directors like Aditya Datt who have a strong vision and a fresh take on mainstream cinema. With Emraan, Genelia, and Aparshakti onboard, we have a dream cast to bring this powerful story to life”.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon, with the Uttarakhand schedule to follow shortly thereafter. The film is slated for release in 2026.

--IANS

aa/