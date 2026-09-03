Nimisha Sajayan reveals she gained 14 kg for ‘Babita Singh Reporting’, calls it a ‘nightmare’

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan has opened up about the demanding physical transformation she underwent for her role in Babita Singh Reporting.

The actress revealed that she gained nearly 14 kg for the character and described the experience of eating her way up to 8,000 calories a day as an “absolute nightmare”.

Nimisha, who plays Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh in the Ambiecka Pandit directorial, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, told she weighed 58 kg when she was selected for the role.

She then began working with a team of professionals to gain weight specifically for the character, eventually reaching 72 kg.

Speaking about the transformation, Nimisha revealed, “Yes, I gained like almost 14 kgs for the character. I was 58 when I got selected, then we started working on the weight gain journey, so we had this set of professionals, Dr. Siddhant Karan and Chef Saif Dada. So first it started with 1,200 calories and it went up to like 8,000 calories.”

Ask about the experience of consuming such a large amount of food, the actress did not mince her words.

“It was a nightmare, it was an absolute nightmare for me. 8,000 calories is a lot. 8,000 calories is like a lot of food, you know, I was literally stuffing food, but I enjoyed the process, you know, because it got me more closer to the character, maybe, so I had fun,” she said.

The physical transformation was central to Nimisha's portrayal of Babita, an underconfident police officer who is largely dismissed at work and constantly finds herself adjusting to the expectations of people around her.

Nimisha also added that she immediately got to losing all the weight after the fruit of Babita reporting concluded.

"I got back to my 1000 calories per day and worked out hard," said Nimisha.

In a conversation with IANS, Nimisha had earlier also opened up about being judged for her looks and said she has reached a stage where such remarks no longer affect her in the same way.

“I too have been judged on the way I look many times. But it doesn't affect me,” she said.

Drawing a parallel between herself and Babita, Nimisha said there comes a point when repeated disrespect pushes a person to react.

“You take it but there's a point of disrespect, and after a point, you start reacting,” she said, adding that this is also reflected in Babita's journey.

---IANS

rd/