Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta recently shared her dream of working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Expressing her admiration, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress, while speaking to IANS, revealed that it has been her long-standing wish since the beginning of her career to share screen space with SRK. Calling him her “one and only” dream co-star, Nikita said that her desire to work with Shah Rukh remains as strong as ever.

When asked about her dream co-star, actress Nikita Dutta stated, “Without a doubt, Shah Rukh Khan. It has been my dream since I started working in this industry. It’s still the same — one and only Shah Rukh Khan!.”

Furthermore, speaking about her transition from television to films, Nikita shared that the shift happened gradually and with careful choices. She explained, “The switch I was eagerly waiting for came with Kabir Singh. That film gave me immense love and recognition from the audience. Everywhere I went, people appreciated my work. It will always remain a special film for me because it was my first big step into cinema and brought me unforgettable memories.”

The ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’ actress also spoke about her experience working in Marathi cinema, highlighting how it differs from Bollywood. She shared, “Apart from the budget difference, there’s not much change. The shooting style, atmosphere on set, and work ethic are similar. But what stood out to me while shooting Gharat Ganpati was the closeness among the crew — it felt like a family. Marathi films also connect more deeply with their audience because they create stories specifically for them. Whereas in Bollywood, you’re catering to a much larger, more diverse audience.”

Nikita Dutta is known for her stint in projercts like “Gold,” “Kabir Singh,” “The Big Bull,” the supernatural horror “Dybbuk,” and web series, “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.”

