Nikhil Siddhartha: Swayambhu’s story revolves around Sengol which has a rich history leading back to Lord Ram

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who plays the lead in director Bharat Krishnamachari's upcoming period film 'Swayambhu', has now shed light on the powerful historical and cultural foundation that forms the backbone of the film’s narrative.

Nikhil has disclosed that the film 'Swayambhu' draws inspiration from the Sengol, an ancient emblem that represents righteous governance, justice, and moral authority.

Speaking about the core idea of the film, Nikhil said, “Swayambhu is a story derived from a very special and very unique aspect of Indian history which is the history of Sengol. We all popularly know Sengol as something that was carried by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Indian Parliament and is installed in the new parliament building. However, not many know the rich history behind the Sengol."

He went on to add, "It (Sengol) was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero.”

The Sengol, which recently returned to public consciousness after being installed in the new Parliament building, has a long and layered legacy that spans centuries. By weaving this symbol into a larger cinematic narrative, 'Swayambhu' aims to blend mythology, history, and fiction into an epic storytelling experience.

Adding to the anticipation, the makers have announced that the teaser of 'Swayambhu' will be unveiled at a grand pan-India event held simultaneously in two cities on February 11. The dual-city launch reflects the scale and ambition of the project, which is being positioned as a film with nationwide appeal.

'Swayambhu' has been produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios. Presented as an epic tribute to India’s rich history and timeless glory, the film is set for a worldwide release on April 10, 2026.

