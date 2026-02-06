Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Swayambhu's Telugu dubbing progressing at brisk pace: Sources

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) If sources from the unit of director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly-awaited historical action epic 'Swayambhu', featuring Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead are to be believed, dubbing for the film's Telugu version is currently on and is progressing at a brisk pace.

Well placed sources in the unit have confirmed to IANS that the dubbing process of the film is right on schedule. Says a source,"At this pace, we should be able to complete the Telugu dubbing before the end of this month. In fact, later this month, the dubbing process for four other languages will also begin. The film is being released in five languages. Simultaneously, VFX work is also happening."

Along with Nikhil Siddhartha, the film will also feature actresses Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead. It is slated to hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

Positioned as an epic celebrating India’s rich history and timeless glory, 'Swayambhu' was originally set to hit screens worldwide on February 13 this year on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

However, the makers have now pushed the release of the film to April 10. Sources had said that the film's VFX work required additional time and therefore, had decided to push the release of the film to April 10 this year.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios, 'Swayambhu', which is being presented by Tagore Madhu, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film has triggered huge interest not just in fans but also film buffs for a number of reasons.

It is an already established fact that young hero Nikhil Siddhartha went to Vietnam to train in martial arts for the film. In fact, the young actor became so proficient in the use of swords that he could fight with a sword in either hand.

Sources had disclosed to IANS that it was not just Nikhil Siddhartha who received training in sword fighting and that even the supporting cast received training in sword fighting from experts.

A source had told IANS that a team of Vietnamese sword fighting experts were flown in to train the stunt artistes here who shot for the film. Several hundred artistes were part of the enormous climax sequence that was shot over a period of 60 days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, and presented by Tagore Madhu, 'Swayambhu' stands as one of Nikhil’s most prestigious ventures to date.

Rooted in India’s cultural heritage, 'Swayambhu' will delve into untold chapters of the past - stories that extend far beyond traditional tales of kings and wars. At its heart lies the saga of a formidable warrior whose valour shaped an era.

--IANS

mkr/