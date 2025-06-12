Nikhil Siddhartha lauds alert crew of 'The India House' for helping unit survive huge mishap

Hyderabad, June 12(IANS) Confirming that everyone present on the set of his upcoming film 'The India House' at the time of an accident that occurred on Thursday morning was safe, actor Nikhil Siddhartha lauded the film's crew, saying their alertness and the precautions taken had helped the unit survive a huge mishap.

Taking to his X timeline to respond to a newsreport on the accident, Siddhartha wrote, "We are all Safe. Sometimes in our quest to give the best cinematic experience we take risks. Today, we survived a huge mishap thanks to the alert crew and precautions taken. We lost expensive equipment but by God's grace, there was no human damage. #IndiaHouse"

The unit of director Ram Vamsi Krishna's 'The India House' had some anxious moments early on Thursday morning after the set they had erected to shoot an ocean scene got flooded. Sources said one of the water tanks kept to store water burst and caused the flooding.

A video clip showing the set being flooded because of the water tank giving way had gone viral on the Internet.

Sources said that equipment of the crew had sustained severe damage and that the accident took place during the shooting of a scene that happens in a water body.

Shooting for the film is happening at a place near Shamshabad.

Although it is not clear as to how many people were injured, sources suggest that at least one assistant cameraman had sustained injuries.

Produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal, The India House is a period film that is set in the pre-Independence era, that is set in London.

One of the reasons why the film has caught the attention of fans and film buffs is that the film is being presented by actor Ram Charan.

A teaser released by the makers earlier gave the impression that the film's story would revolve around a pre-independence incident that had been forgotten. The teaser had a scene in which a newspaper called 'The Indian Sociologist' is seen printing a newspaper copy with a headline that reads 'A Blast that set the Thames on Fire'.

The film, which is being shot by ace cinematographer Cameron Bryson, is to release in all Indian languages and a select few foreign languages as well.

--IANS

mkr/