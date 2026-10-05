October 05, 2026 2:47 PM हिंदी

Nikhil Angrish reveals what it was like working with Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz

Nikhil Angrish reveals what it was like working with Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Nikhil Angrish has opened up about his experience of working alongside Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz in the film ‘Pooja Meri Jaan.’

He called the opportunity a memorable one. Vijay shared, “At the outset, I was just glad to be a part of this film, which has such fine actors. You will see their brilliant craft in this film. I have always admired Mrunal’s work from ‘Super 30’. Meeting her in person, you can feel her positive confidence and energy. When I watched it at the screening, I was amazed at how Mrunal portrays such a plethora of emotions effortlessly.”

Talking about sharing screen space with Vijay Raaz, he said, “Grown up watching Vijay Raaz’s films! To be in the same frame and doing dialogues with him was like a dream come true. I observed Vijay sir as a student, in awe. You will see what he brings to a simple scene—one line with intense seriousness and the next will throw you into an uncomfortable laughter, only adding value to the script.”

Speaking about how he came on board the film, Nikhil mentioned, “The working title of ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ was ‘Dear Pooja.' I found it very intriguing. It so happened that I was in an audition for another project at a casting studio when someone from Castingbay Mumbai were auditioning actors for this character. They asked me if I would audition for Mayank Joshi.”

“I said sure, why not, and asked if I could come back tomorrow after preparing. They said today was the last day and they were going back to Mumbai tomorrow. They gave me like one hour, so I went in and did the audition. A few days later, I got a call to do the part. I was just glad to be a part of it.”

He also spoke about preparing for Mayank. He stated, “I had enough time to read my part of the script and also had reading sessions with Navjot Bhai and Vipasha Arvind, who told me about the background of Mayank and how Pooja affected him earlier in his life and eventually how he dealt with it, which he also narrates in the courtroom.”

The crime drama “Pooja Meri Jaan” was released on October 2 on the streaming platform ZEE5. The movie also starred Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Nikhil Angrishh is known for his work in projects including ‘Sam Bahadur,' ‘Paatal Lok Season 2,' ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,' and ‘Gaanth: Chapter 1.’

--IANS

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