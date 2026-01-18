New Delhi, Jan 18: Cultural diplomacy reached a new level in 2025 -- amid deepening economic ties between Russia and India -- art has become the universal language that needs no translation.

The exhibition tour "Dream Vision" by People's Artist of Russia Nikas Safronov, implemented with the support of the Rosneft Oil Company, set a historic record, attracting a record-breaking number of visitors in Delhi and Mumbai.

How the fusion of classical painting, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence helped bring together the cultural codes of the two countries -- and why the project is being called the "cultural sensation" of the season -- is explored in this feature.

The grand finale in Mumbai culminated the large-scale exhibition tour of Russia's People's Artist, Nikas Safronov.

The "Dream Vision" project, implemented with the support of Rosneft Oil Company, attracted an unprecedented audience as it was presented successively in Delhi and India's economic capital, generating significant public interest.

Thus, this exhibition became the crowning event of an entire season of major cultural initiatives strengthening the ties between Russia and India.

This project has become one of the most notable cultural events of the season in India.

The first exhibition was presented in New Delhi at the Lalit Kala Akademi (National Academy of Arts) from December 7 to 21, 2025.

The exhibition was recognised as the most visited art exhibition in the last 60 years.

In India, the exhibition featured 100 of the master's best works, immersing viewers in the atmosphere of an immersive show using augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

All the works were placed in eight halls on two floors of the Academy of Arts, and the total area of the exhibition was about 1,300 square metres. The significant interest of the Indian audience was evident from the very high attendance during the exhibition's run in the national capital.

The success of the project continued in Mumbai. The exhibition, which ran from December 30 to January 16, presented the quintessence of Safronov's work.

The exhibition featured a curated selection of his best works, demonstrating the evolution of his artistic images and techniques, from classical painting to his unique author's Dream Vision technique.

A key element of the Mumbai exhibition was a multimedia installation, a 500-meter-long 'living' Hindu mandala located under the dome of the gallery.

This synthesis of classical art and modern digital technologies vividly embodied the main idea of the project: the unification of the cultural codes of the East and the West.

The audience was particularly delighted with a specially created series of works written for India.

Art critics have already called this series "a subtle and intellectual dialogue of cultures in which Russia addresses India in a universal language of images and emotions".

The exhibitions in New Delhi and Mumbai were attended by art critics, curators, collectors, cultural figures, representatives of government and diplomatic circles, as well as leading media.

The project has become a significant event not only in the artistic, but also in the social life of India.

It was highly appreciated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of India, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the country's Minister of Culture and Tourism, personally visited the exhibition.

The exhibition draws its name -- Dream Vision -- from the distinctive artistic style of Nikas Safronov. His unique technique enables him to create multi-layered paintings that blur the lines between reality and imagination.

Speaking about the project's significance, the artist remarked: "I am sincerely grateful to the Rosneft Oil Company for their support and for the excellent execution of the exhibition. This success in India marks a significant stepping stone for future international projects."

The Dream Vision project has clearly demonstrated that art remains one of the most effective tools for international dialogue and mutual understanding.

This exhibition cycle ends as a vivid and successful example of cultural diplomacy, leaving behind a solid foundation for future joint projects.

The Rosneft Oil Company's support for this project is in line with the company's long-term strategy to strengthen cultural ties between Russia and India.

Earlier, with the company's support, the Festival of India was successfully held in Moscow, and the grand premiere of the Olympic champion Tatiana Navka's ice show was held in Ahmedabad.