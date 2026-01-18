January 19, 2026 12:44 AM हिंदी

Niharika Chouksey expresses her thrill & excitement shooting in Kashmir 

Mumbai Jan 18 (IANS) The unit of show Tumm Se Tumm Tak that stars actress Niharika Chouksey was recently shooting in Kashmir.

Sharing sheer thrill and excitement, the actress Niharika Chouksey who plays the lovable Anu in the show said, “Our Kashmir trip is going amazingly well. We are here for another three days, and this schedule is going to be very special because it will showcase one of the most awaited moments of the show - the proposal of Anu and Arya.”

She added, “In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Anu rescuing Arya sir, and after all the emotional twists and turns, Arya sir will finally express his feelings and propose to her. It is a very important and beautiful turning point in their journey, and the entire team is putting in a lot of effort to make it memorable.”

She added, “It’s my fifth or sixth trip to Kashmir. Every time I come here, it feels just as magical. It is truly one of my favourite places in the world and honestly feels like heaven on earth.”

Elaborating on it, she said, “The snow-capped mountains, the chilly breeze, and the peaceful surroundings add so much charm to the scenes we are shooting.”

“Also this is the second time I am shooting in Kashmir, and working in such a breathtaking location makes the experience even more special.”

Talking about food, she said, “We have been enjoying the local food as well, and of course, I have been having a lot of Maggi because in this cold weather, a hot bowl of Maggi tastes absolutely amazing and comforting.”

She added, “Between shots, sipping something warm and enjoying the view has been pure bliss.”

The show led to a large fan base of Anu & Arya (Sharad Kelkar). Niharika talking about it said, “I would like to tell all my fans that your wait is finally over. Anu and Arya are coming together, and the proposal sequence is going to be extremely romantic and emotional. It is one of the most beautiful moments you will get to witness on the show, so don’t miss it and stay tuned for the upcoming

episodes.”

–IANS

rd/

