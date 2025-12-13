December 13, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 150 emerge as top indices in November: Report

Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 150 emerge as top indices in November: Report

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 150 emerged as best-performing indices in November, with a growth of 1.87 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively, a report said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 outperformed with a return of 7.27 per cent, 5.87 per cent, and 8.59 per cent over the last 3 months, 6 months, and 1-year period, respectively.

At the same time, the Nifty Midcap 150 continued to show steady traction with gains of 7.93 per cent, 6.01 per cent, and 7.12 per cent across the same 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year periods, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund said in its report.

The broader market also delivered healthy gains, with the Nifty 500 gaining 0.94 per cent in the previous month, with large and midcap stocks up about 1-2 per cent and smallcaps corrected by around 1-3 per cent.

Over the last 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, the index has consecutively given positive returns of 6.55 per cent, 4.96 per cent and 5.94 per cent, the report noted.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 Index showed mixed momentum, declining 3.36 per cent during the month, while recording a moderate 1.37 per cent gain over the past 3 months.

However, returns remained subdued over longer periods, with the index slipping 0.60 per cent over 6 months and 5.55 per cent over the 1-year horizon.

The Nifty Microcap 250 Index also reflected volatility, registering a 2.83 per cent decline in November.

According to the report, the Nifty Next 50 Index ended the month with a marginal decline of 0.98 per cent but maintained positive momentum over the medium term with gains of 5.16 over 3 months and 3.56 per cent over 6 months, while delivering −2.25 per cent over the 1 year.

Sector performance remained mixed with IT delivering an increase of 4.74 per cent, Auto 3.60 per cent, Banks 3.42 per cent and Healthcare 2.30 per cent in November.

The Defence sector delivered the strongest annual performance with an impressive 19.43 per cent return, emerging as the best-performing segment over the year.

The Auto sector followed closely at 18.85 per cent, the Banking sector also posted a healthy 14.79 per cent gain, and Metals also recorded a strong 13.94 per cent. Healthcare generated 6.40 per cent, indicating steady but moderate expansion.

Realty, on the other hand, slipped further by 4.69 per cent in November and 11.47 per cent in the past year.

The broader trend shows a 1–4 per cent decline across these segments during November, reflecting sector-specific pressures and profit-taking after earlier rallies, the report highlighted.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah (Photo: MHA)

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Isharani Baruah, Unnati Hooda, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles in the Odisha Masters 2025 BWF World Tour Super 100 event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, on Saturday. Picture Credit: BAI

Odisha Masters: Isharani, Unnati, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released (Photo Credit: HNG Cinemas/X)

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special edition; legendary Indian footballers, Olympians set to grace event in Panaji Goa. Photo credit: SAI Media

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special; legendary footballers, Olympians set to grace event

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Sethmika Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal in a Group B clash in the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: ACC

U19 Asia Cup: Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats (File image)

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats