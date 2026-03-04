March 04, 2026 10:47 AM हिंदी

Nick Jonas shares a throwback pic of ‘one of his favourite Holi memories’ with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares a throwback pic of ‘one of his favorite Holi memories’ with Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai March 4 (IANS) Globally famous singer-actor Nick Jonas, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a special Holi memory with his wife, global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas posted a throwback picture from one of his early Holi celebrations with Priyanka, further also giving fans a glimpse into their colourful festivities.

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are seen soaked in bright colours and ‘gulal’ while enjoying the festival together.

Priyanka, dressed in a traditional outfit, is seen smiling as she leans affectionately toward Nick, hugging him from behind, while he looks at her lovingly.

Sharing the image, Nick captioned the post as, “A little throwback to one of my favorite Holi memories. Happy Holi everyone!”

The couple has often celebrated Indian festivals together.

In many of his interviews, Nick has often spoken about how much he loves to celebrate indian festivals, especially upon knowing that each festival has a specific significance.

The singer has been seen embracing the Indian traditions and festivities with enthusiasm since his wedding with Priyanka in 2018.

His positive approach towards India and its traditions, along with his infinite love for his Indian wife, Priyanka Chopra, has won him the adorable title of ‘jiju’ by all of Priyanka fans in India.

The pop star Nick Jonas, recently had been turning into a cheerleader for his wife Priyanka Chopra and lauding her old Bollywood movies in his fun way.

Praising her viral 2005 track ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’, which also featured actress Bipasha Basu, Nick took to his social media account, to share a fun reel of himself enjoying a dosa.

He also shared a text that read, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” The clip showed him grooving to ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’ from the 2005 film ‘Barsaat.’ For the caption, he wrote, “This song hits.”

Earlier too, Nick was seen grooving to many other hits songs of Priyanka, making him win the hearts of fans in India.

---IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Ankita Lokhande extends Holi wishes using late Sushant Singh Rajput’s song

Ankita Lokhande extends Holi wishes using late Sushant Singh Rajput’s song

‘Experience of being around seniors changes mindset,’ says Yash Dhull on transition from age-group to senior level

‘Experience of being around seniors changes mindset,’ says Yash Dhull on transition from age-group to senior level

Pakistan’s entrenched military dominance deepens democratic erosion

Pakistan’s entrenched military dominance deepens democratic erosion

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Postponed to June 4 as tension in Middle East builds ( Photo credit: Yash/X)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Postponed to June 4 as tension in Middle East builds

Rajpal Yadav clarifies 'never cried in front of the judge', calls the claim completely 'fabricated'

Rajpal Yadav clarifies 'never cried in front of the judge', calls the claim completely 'fabricated'

Urvashi Dholakia: I’ll always choose myself first

Urvashi Dholakia: I’ll always choose myself first

Vishal Jethwa gives a glimpse into his furry-friend’s ‘pawrfect’ b’day party

Vishal Jethwa gives a glimpse into his furry-friend’s ‘pawrfect’ b’day party

Tears, hugs and relief as 200 Indians return home from Jeddah, thank govt for safe evacuation

Tears, hugs and relief as 200 Indians return home from Jeddah, thank govt for safe evacuation

Vineet Kumar Singh on Bollywood scripts being written in Roman: I ask for dialogues in Devanagari

Vineet Kumar Singh on Bollywood scripts being written in Roman: I ask for dialogues in Devanagari

India to operate 58 flights from Gulf cities as Middle East airspaces remain closed

India to operate 58 flights from Gulf cities as Middle East airspace remains closed