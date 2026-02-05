Nick Jonas recalls doing ‘12-hour’ hospital shifts with Priyanka Chopra after daughter Malti’s birth

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) American pop-singer Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter Malti, who needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born.

He said on the On Purpose podcast: "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it’s going to be sooner."

He recalled his daughter looking "purple" shortly after she was born, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Nick said: "We basically, you know, went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically."

Malti ultimately spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, and Nick said that the situation felt perilous at one point in time.

He shared: "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it."

Nick also tagged Malti's nurses as "truly angels".

He said: "It’s a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I’ll just say this about the NICU nurses, they are truly angels."

Nick shared that Malti already knows about the "first chapter of her life".

He added: "Every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it on her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is. I don’t know how much she remembers, probably nothing, but spiritually, I believe there’s gratitude in her and she’s incredible."

The 33-year-old pop star and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via a surrogate in January 2022.

--IANS

dc/