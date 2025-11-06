November 06, 2025 12:28 PM हिंदी

Nick Jonas posts picture of Priyanka Chopra performing pooja, Malti playing with Goofy

Nick Jonas posts picture of Priyanka Chopra performing pooja, Malti playing with Goofy

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) American pop star Nick Jonas has shared a slew of glimpses featuring his wife Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas from their recent travels.

Nick took to Instagram to share the images, which also featured pictures of his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, father Kevin Jonas Sr and mother Denise Miller-Jonas.

One photograph showed little Malti standing near the stage area as her dad Nick Jonas performed.

Another showed an adorable glimpse of Malti playing with the cartoon character Goofy. A photograph also showed Nick and Malti joining Priyanka as she performed pooja.

Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "Sweet To Me." Reacting to the post, Priyanka said: “When he smiles.”

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her social media account to wish her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on his birthday.

Sharing an adorable picture of Kevin, along with his brother Nick Jonas, walking hand in hand with daughter Malti Marie.

She wrote, “Happy birthday, @kevinjonas! Love you lots… Here’s to another amazing year ahead!”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram

Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram

Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

India’s warehousing growth sees 16 pc growth in July-Sep, manufacturing leads

India’s warehousing growth sees 16 pc growth in July-Sep, manufacturing leads

Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari push each other during captaincy task

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari push each other during captaincy task

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' shows Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' released; Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan in film!

Honoured to bring to you the trophy we have been working hard for years: Harmanpreet, Madhana to PM Modi

Honoured to bring to you the trophy; you motivated us a lot: Harmanpreet, Mandhana to PM Modi

Ola Electric posts Rs 418 crore net profit loss in Q2, revenue slips 43 pc

Ola Electric posts Rs 418 crore net profit loss in Q2, revenue slips 43 pc