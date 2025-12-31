Nick Jonas grooves to this song of wife Priyanka Chopra with the boys

December 31, 2025 11:10 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) American singer and actor Nick Jonas has turned into a complete Bollywood buff, and his latest social media post is proof.

As has almost become a ritual, Nick was seen grooving on a Bollywood number before his show. However, this time, he picked the title track from wife Priyanka Chopra's 2004 drama "Mujhse Shadi Karogi", co-starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The video uploaded by Nick on his IG showed him and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, grooving to the peppy number. While Nick took charge with the steps, the boys were trying to embrace the vibe as the music played along.

"Another show means another night educating the guys on some of my favorite Hindi hype songs #mujhseshadikarogi (sic)," Nick wrote in the caption.

Giving a shout-out to her husband, Priyanka also reshared Nick's fun post on her Instagram Stories.

In the last few weeks, Nick was seen picking some Bollywood bangers as his pre-hype songs, such as "Shararat" from "Dhurandhar", and "Aavan Jaavan" from "War 2".

Recently, PeeCee also joined the Jonas brothers for their now-famous pre-show ritual.

Nick took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself with Priyanka and brothers Kevin and Joe flaunting their fun moves on the old Bollywood number, "Aap Jaisa Koi" from the 1980 release "Qurbani" featuring Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Zeenat Aman.

Nick simply captioned the post, "Tonight’s pre-show hype song".

Nick and PeeCee met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. During their primary meet itself, Nick reportedly expressed his feelings for our 'Desi Girl'.

After going out for some time, Nick ended up proposing to Priyanka on her birthday in July 2018, in London.

After PeeCee said yes, the couple finally tied the knot as per both Hindu and Christian rituals on December 1, 2018.

--IANS

pm/

