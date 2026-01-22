Nick Jonas grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s track ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’: This song hits

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) American pop star Nick Jonas once again turned cheerleader for his wife Priyanka Chopra, praising her viral 2005 track ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’, which also featured actress Bipasha Basu.

Nick took to Instagram to share a fun reel of himself enjoying a dosa, with a text overlay that read, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” The clip showed him grooving to ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’ from the 2005 film ‘Barsaat.’

For the caption, he wrote: “This song hits.”

Priyanka re-shared the reel on her Instagram stories and added a skull and laughing emoji tagging her husband.

Talking about the film, Barsaat is directed by Suneel Darshan. It stars Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2002 American film Sweet Home Alabama.

The "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" track has been crooned by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, and Priyanka Chopra with composition by Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod. The lyrics of the song have been provided by Sameer.

Nick and Priyanka met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where he expressed his feelings for the Indian actress. At the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing over the internet.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the upcoming film.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

--IANS

dc/