Nia Sharma shares elevator selfie with Ankita Lokhande, Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubair: ‘3 saal ho gaye’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma took a trip down memory lane as she shared a picture with her “Laughter Chef: Fun Unlimited” co-stars Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Elvish Yadav, and Jannat Zubair.

The image, which appears to have been taken inside an elevator during a casual get-together, captures the group all smiles. Sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories, she hinted at how quickly time has passed since they first bonded.

Nia wrote in Hindi: “Kal hi toh mile the… aur ab 3 saal ho gaye!”

She added the song “O Sanam” by Lucky Ali as the background score for the picture.

The first season of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment premiered in June 2024. Nia Sharma was paired with comedian Sudesh Lehri on the show. Ankita Lokhande appeared alongside her husband Vicky Jain, while Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair were also part of the ensemble cast.

The second installment of the show introduced Elvish Yadav, who was seen as actor Karan Kundrra’s partner. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.It is based on Tamil comedy cooking reality show Cooku with Comali.

Talking about Nia, she is currently seen as a mischief-maker maker in the 16th edition of the dating -based reality show “MTV Splitsvilla.” She was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” season 2.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Talking about the show, MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

--IANS

dc/