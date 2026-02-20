Nia Sharma says her words are as sharp as her eyeliner

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma quipped that her tongue is just as sharp as her perfectly drawn eyeliner, showcasing her trademark sass and unapologetic attitude.

Nia took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a mirror selfie. The actress is seen in a bright yellow high-neck lace outfit with floral detailing. Her makeup is bold and polished, featuring sharp winged eyeliner with a hint of shimmer, well-defined brows, and glossy nude lips.

A text overlay on the picture reads: “Meri zabaan bhi mere Liner ki tarah sharp Hai chubh jaati hai.”

The actress often flaunts her make-up skills on social media. She recently asserted that make-up is her forte, confidently stating that not everyone gets to compete with her in the glam game.

Nia took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself sitting in a vanity van and putting some pink hued blush on her cheeks.

“You don’t get to compete with me in make-up skills,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress had also shared a picture of a blush palette and called it “therapy”.

Talking about Nia, she is currently seen as a mischief-maker in the 16th edition of the dating -based reality show “MTV Splitsvilla.” She was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” season 2.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Talking about the show, MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

The actress is now back on the sets of the new edition of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

--IANS

dc/