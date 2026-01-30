January 30, 2026 11:40 AM हिंदी

Nia Sharma flaunts her make-up skills: You don’t get to compete

Nia Sharma flaunts her make-up skills: You don’t get to compete

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma, known for her bold fashion choices and unapologetic confidence, has once again grabbed attention as she flaunted her make-up skills.

The actress, who often experiments with striking looks, asserted that make-up is her forte, confidently stating that not everyone gets to compete with her in the glam game.

Nia took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself sitting in a vanity van and putting some pink hued blush on her cheeks.

“You don’t get to compete with me in make-up skills,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress had also shared a picture of a blush palette and called it “therapy”.

Talking about Nia, she is currently seen as a mischief-maker in the 16th edition of the dating -based reality show “MTV Splitsvilla.” She was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” season 2.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Talking about the show, MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

The actress is now back on the sets of the new edition of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

India can sustain 'J‑curve' gains using trade diversion, steady FDI: Report

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

UN Human Rights, legal organisations slam sentencing of lawyers in Pakistan under PECA

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

JCRA assigns landmark ratings to Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

S. Korea launches nanosatellite for satellite constellation project

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’: Something so new for all of us

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish Forward Inigo Martin ahead of the new season

NZ add Sears T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

NZ add Sears in T20 WC squad as travelling reserve

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar presents Vidya Balan as a fun birthday surprise for Priyadarshan

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

Gold, silver prices dip after aggressive profit booking from record levels

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense

From preparing for fatherhood to tough scenes, Nakuul Mehta calls Shriya Saran his ‘mentor’ in all sense