Nia Sharma calls Arjun Bijlani, Abhishek Kumar, Jasmine Bhasin ‘mannerless’, says they've ‘zero civic sense’

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma on Thursday shared a fun video on social media in which she was seen jokingly calling actors Arjun Bijlani, Abhishek Kumar and Jasmine Bhasin “manners-less” and having ‘zero civic sense’ for interrupting her while she was recording a video.

In the video clip, Nia is seen filming herself on her mobile camera when Arjun Bijlani walks behind her during the recording, and spoiling the shot. The same thing happens during her second take when Abhishek Kumar is seen walking past her in the background and ruining her video, yet again.

In the third and final take, actress Jasmine Bhasin appears behind Nia while the latter is shooting the video making Nia finally give up.

Nia is seen humorously pointing out that none of the three said sorry for disturbing her video.

Arjun Bijlani, Abhishek Kumar, Jasmine Bhasin along with Nia were later seen laughing and enjoying the moment, taking the joke in good spirit.

On the professional front Nia Sharma is currently seen on Laughter Chef and MTV Splitsvilla.

Sharing her excitement about being on MTV India’s Splitsvilla, Nia had written on her social media, “Is it a crime to trip on yourself coz no one else will. Love you @mtvindia @mtvsplitssvilla — being on MTV was lowkey my childhood dream (sic).”

Nia has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. The actress is often at the receiving end of trolling especially for her dressing sense whom a lot many netizens call it to be a faux paz.

