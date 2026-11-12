Balochistan: Massive blast in Pakistani Army camp kills dozens of security personnel

Quetta, Nov 12 (IANS) Dozens of Pakistani Army personnel have reportedly been killed after an explosives-laden truck hit the main military camp in Balochistan’s Mastung district, local media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Kanak area of Mastung, where a man reportedly rammed the truck into the army camp, triggering a massive explosion and causing extensive damage to the facility.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that dozens of military personnel had been killed in the blast, with senior officers also reportedly among the dead.

The explosion was so powerful that it was heard several kilometres away, shattering windows of nearby houses.

Following the incident, security forces have cordoned off the area, while military authorities have not issued an official statement on the casualties or provided details of the attack.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch militant groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Pakistani forces came under a series of drone and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks across Balochistan’s Mastung and Kalat districts, resulting in multiple casualties and significant material losses.

Reports suggest that at least two drones struck the main military camp in the Khadkocha area of Mastung on Monday, with information indicating casualties among Pakistani personnel and damage to the facility.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani forces vehicle was reportedly destroyed in an IED attack in the Marjan area of Kalat, The Balochistan Post reported.

Furthermore, armed fighters intercepted and seized two commercial vehicles during a road blockade in the Nokchah area of Chagai along the Quetta–Taftan highway. One of the vehicles was reportedly transporting precious stones.

However, the identities of those behind the latest attacks and the seizure remained unclear, with no group claiming responsibility.

The attacks came a day after the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for killing five Pakistani security personnel and injuring several others in a drone strike and an ambush on a military convoy in Balochistan's Kachhi district, local media reported.

In a statement, the BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said that the group's drone unit 'Aamir Aero Guardians' attacked a joint Pakistani military and police camp in the Bagh area of Kachhi district on November 8, killing one security personnel and leaving another seriously injured.

The spokesperson claimed that approximately two hours later, the BRG launched an ambush on a military convoy in the Bolan area of Kachhi with rockets and other heavy weapons. He added that the attack killed four personnel and injured several others, while military vehicles sustained severe damage, The Balochistan Post reported.

--IANS

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