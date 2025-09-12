September 12, 2025 7:53 PM हिंदी

NHRC directs timely distribution of fertilisers, no cane-charge on farmers

NHRC directs timely distribution of fertilisers, no cane-charge on farmers

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure the proper and timely distribution of fertilisers like urea and DAP to farmers across the country.

A Bench presided by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging severe shortages of fertilizers in many states across the country, which is affecting farmers during the crucial Kharif season.

Issuing notice, the apex human rights body directed Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all States and UTs are directed to ensure no harsh action, lathi charge, or abusive behaviour is used against farmers standing in long queues for fertilisers distribution.

It further directed the authorities to investigate the alleged incidents in which lathi charge or force was used by the police against farmers and called for a report on such incidents.

The NHRC asked Secretaries of the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers to ensure smooth and hassle-free distribution of fertilisers to farmers.

The apex human rights body has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from all authorities within two weeks in the matter. According to the complaint, the lack of timely supply of essential fertilisers like Urea and DAP has caused distress and frustration among poor farmers, who are struggling to protect their crops.

Further it alleged that in some states, police and administrative authorities resorted to lathi charge and other forceful measures against farmers waiting in long queues for fertilisers.

Seeking intervention from the NHRC, the complainant requested urgent action from the authorities to ensure the proper and timely distribution of fertilisers and to investigate the reasons behind these shortages. In its notice issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the apex human rights body observed that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate serious violations of human rights of the victims.

--IANS

pds/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Senior Taliban ministers visit Delhi, FM Muttaqi's India trip likely by year-end (File image)

Senior Taliban ministers visit Delhi, FM Muttaqi's India trip likely by year-end (IANS Exclusive)

Alaya F takes on the 75 Hard challenge yet again, to vlog the entire experience

Alaya F takes on the 75 Hard challenge yet again, to vlog the entire experience

India vs Pak match unacceptable: Tehseen Poonawalla calls for tournament boycott

India vs Pak match unacceptable: Tehseen Poonawalla calls for tournament boycott

As CP Radhakrishnan takes oath of Vice President, his old photo with PM Modi goes viral

As CP Radhakrishnan takes oath of Vice President, his old photo with PM Modi goes viral

NHRC directs timely distribution of fertilisers, no cane-charge on farmers

NHRC directs timely distribution of fertilisers, no cane-charge on farmers

Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz sing Mehdi Hassan ghazal to impress Archana Puran Singh on TKSS

Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz sing Mehdi Hassan ghazal to impress Archana Puran Singh on TKSS

Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Konkana Sen Sharma pose together; picture breaks the internet

Shabana Azmi shares glimpse of special moments with Vidya Balan and Konkona Sen Sharma

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri gets annoyed at Tanya Mittal, vents out to Kunickaa Sadanand

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri gets annoyed at Tanya Mittal, vents out to Kunickaa Sadanand

Diljit Dosanjh joins forces with Rishabh Shetty for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' album

Diljit Dosanjh joins forces with Rishabh Shetty for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' album

Tariffs on Indian goods out of fear of a stronger India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tariffs on Indian goods out of fear of a stronger India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat