June 11, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

NexGen Forest Hill: Umed Kumar makes pro debut in style, jointly leads with Mari Muthu after Rd 1

Umed Kumar makes pro debut in style, jointly leads with Mari Muthu after round one of fourth leg of 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NexGen season at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab. Photo credit: PGTI

S.A.S. Nagar (Punjab), June 11 (IANS) Tricity-lad Umed Kumar made his professional debut in style as he shot a three-under 61 to jointly lead the opening round along with Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R. at the fourth event of the PGTI NexGen season being played at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab on Wednesday.

The Forest Hill Golf & Country Club is a par-64 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.

Umed Kumar, a winner of two amateur titles, including the Eastern India Amateur in 2023, made a dream start to his pro career thanks to his exceptional short game. He sank a couple of birdies from a range of 12 to 15 feet and also chipped in for birdie on the fourth hole.

“I’m delighted to make a good start in my first-ever professional event. This gives me a lot of confidence going ahead. I negotiated the windy conditions well and played some solid golf as I found all fairways and missed just three greens," Umed said.

“I’m quite familiar with this golf course as I have playing rights here, so that is an added advantage for me. I know where to land my approaches and which side I can afford to miss the greens, if at all,” he said.

Mari Muthu, the co-leader, was outstanding with his wedge shots and chipping as he landed it within five feet on four occasions to set up birdies. Kolkata’s Khokan Molla made a hole-in-one on the 18th during his round of 78.

The fourth event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NexGen season offers a prize purse of INR 20 lakh and marks the return of men’s professional golf and the PGTI to Mohali after 11 years.

The top 36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round. The tournament features a field of 72 players. The PGTI NexGen Order of Merit is currently being led by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow, who has season’s earnings of INR 4,29,600.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Hubert Hurkacz powers through pain, defeats Roberto Bautista Agut to make it to the second round of the Libema Open, a grass-court ATP 250 event in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Libema Open: Hurkacz powers through pain, defeats Bautista Agut

Bowlers strike as South Africa slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212 on first day of the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday.

WTC Final: Bowlers strike as SA slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212

Zoe Saldana declares her Oscar to be gender-fluid with pronouns they/them

Zoe Saldana declares her Oscar to be gender-fluid with pronouns they/them

Ben Shelton kick-starts Top 10 mission with hard-fought victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Fritz wins in Stuttgart Open in Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Stuttgart Open: Shelton kick-starts Top 10 mission with hard-fought victory, Fritz wins

Sreeja Akula’s Jaipur Jaipur Patriots qualify for semifinals with 9-6 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the penultimate league stage game of Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 6: Sreeja’s Jaipur Patriots qualify for semis with 9-6 win over PBG Pune Jaguars

Parshwaraj Rana stars as Anmol Kings Halar beat Kutch Riders by 30 runs in Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Saurashtra Pro T20: Parshwaraj Rana stars as Anmol Kings Halar beat Kutch Riders by 30 runs

Umed Kumar makes pro debut in style, jointly leads with Mari Muthu after round one of fourth leg of 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NexGen season at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab. Photo credit: PGTI

NexGen Forest Hill: Umed Kumar makes pro debut in style, jointly leads with Mari Muthu after Rd 1

Nitish can bowl magical balls, he’s keen to work on bowling consistency, says Morne Morkel ahead of the five-match Test tour of England starting on June 20. Photo credit: BCCI

Nitish can bowl magical balls, he’s keen to work on bowling consistency, says Morkel

Manu Bhaker sixth, Chain Singh seventh, as India maintains 100% record of reaching finals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting WC: Manu sixth, Chain seventh, as India maintains 100% finals record in Munich

Judicial activism should not be turned into judicial terrorism: CJI Gavai

Judicial activism should not be turned into judicial terrorism: CJI Gavai