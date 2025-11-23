New labour reforms will transform workers’ lives: NFITU

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Dr. Deepak Kumar Jaiswal, National Convenor of CONSENT and National President of the National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), on Saturday welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s new labour codes, calling them a landmark step toward ensuring dignity, safety and fair wages for India’s workforce.

Speaking to IANS, he said the reforms reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to strengthening worker justice and modernising India’s labour ecosystem in line with global standards.

Dr. Jaiswal praised the provision of time-bound minimum wages, describing it as a historic initiative that will directly curb exploitation and bring long-overdue stability to labourers.

"The recent discussions with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya further reinforced the government’s intention to deliver reforms that genuinely benefit workers," Dr. Jaiswal mentioned.

He added that the new laws will bring visible improvements to the lives of millions of labourers.

Highlighting the focus on women in the workforce, Dr. Jaiswal applauded the rules ensuring equal pay and eliminating gender discrimination, as well as provisions for safer workplaces.

He said women constitute half of the population and are increasingly part of the labour force, and the government has addressed their concerns with seriousness and sensitivity.

He also lauded the decision to extend social security coverage to more than 40 crore workers, calling it a major step that demonstrates the Prime Minister’s commitment to providing protection and respect to every Indian worker.

With 14 major organisations associated with NFITU, he said extensive consultations took place before the reforms were finalised, ensuring that workers’ voices were adequately represented.

On the introduction of double wages for overtime and free health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, Dr. Jaiswal said these measures clearly show that the Modi government places the dignity and quality of life of workers at the forefront.

Drawing a comparison with global labour systems, he said India’s laws are now moving on par with international standards.

He added that while some unions in the past resorted to frequent strikes, the broader objective should always be constructive dialogue and appreciation when the government does the right thing.

Dr. Jaiswal remarked that earlier governments, including during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had not implemented such reforms despite repeated demands.

He emphasised that NFITU is not politically aligned, but as a responsible trade union body, it would continue to raise its voice against any shortcomings and also acknowledge positive steps taken in the interest of workers.

--IANS

pk