New labour codes mark a turning point for worker welfare: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday said that the historic labour reforms introduced by the government will give strong momentum to the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Sharing his newspaper article on social media platform X, the minister emphasised that the implementation of the four new labour codes marks a transformative moment in India’s labour landscape.

Mandaviya noted that on November 21, the PM Modi government operationalised all four labour codes, describing them as a landmark initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

"On November 21, the PM Modi Government gave effect to the four Labour Codes, replacing 29 archaic labour laws," the Union Minister said on X.

According to him, these reforms strengthen the rights of the workforce while laying a robust foundation for a developed India. He stressed that the new framework ensures time-bound payment of wages, guarantees social security, and provides a safe and dignified workplace for workers. The codes also secure better protections for gig and platform workers, along with expanded opportunities for women and the youth.

"These Codes are both pro-worker and pro-growth, establishing a strong foundation for universal social security, fair and timely wages, safer workplaces, formal recognition for emerging segments such as gig and platform workers, and greater empowerment for Yuva and Nari Shakti," the minister added.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these reforms mark a transformative milestone in our journey towards becoming an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, he wrote.

In his article, Mandaviya wrote that the new labour codes create a modern, balanced, and growth-oriented labour system.

He said that extensive interactions with workers and industry leaders revealed the need for greater clarity, fairness, and respect in the workplace -- principles that guided the design of the reforms.

The minister underlined that the laws seek to harmonise employers’ expectations with the welfare of workers, placing human dignity at the centre.

Supporting the government’s reform push, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also described the labour codes as an important step toward strengthening the workforce under the banner of Shramev Jayate. He said the four codes, dedicated to the nation in recent days under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, will empower workers, enhance ease of doing business, and accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Goyal urged citizens to read Minister Mandaviya’s detailed insights, calling them essential for understanding the transformative potential of the reforms.

--IANS

pk