January 20, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

Roorkee, Jan 20 (IANS) A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Tuesday announced the development of a next-generation antibody discovery platform that has the potential to transform diagnostics and therapeutics for diseases.

The research involves the development of an ultra-large, high-diversity single-domain antibody (nanobody) library.

From infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and emerging pathogens, the platform enables rapid identification of highly stable and high-affinity antibodies.

By significantly reducing discovery timelines, the innovation addresses a critical gap in healthcare response, particularly during public health emergencies.

“By developing a universal, high-diversity antibody discovery system within India, we are strengthening national capabilities for faster disease response and accelerating the development of affordable diagnostics and therapeutics for populations that need them the most,” said Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee.

The research aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India and is especially relevant for low- and middle-income countries, where access to timely and cost-effective healthcare solutions remains a persistent challenge.

The initiative stresses the need to strengthen indigenous research capabilities, generate intellectual property, and reduce reliance on imported biologics. It complements national efforts to promote translational research, enhance pandemic preparedness, and build long-term healthcare resilience.

“This development demonstrates how fundamental research, combined with translational intent and industry collaboration, can address pressing societal challenges,” said Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

To accelerate real-world deployment, IIT Roorkee has also entered into a strategic industry–academia collaboration to support technology transfer, scale-up, and validation of antibody-based solutions.

As part of this effort, the Institute said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMGENEX India to promote collaborative research, co-development of advanced biologics, and capacity building in areas such as antibody engineering, diagnostics, therapeutics, and bioprocess development.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment

Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Deeya, Vaishnavi debut as DC elect to bowl against MI

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

U'khand: Chamoli youth turning self-reliant, PM SVANidhi brings drastic change in lives of street vendors

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EU's response to Trump's tariffs will be unflinching, proportional: Ursula von der Leyen

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

EtihadWE to test feasibility study for undersea power between UAE and India

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner' (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner'

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

Nepal elections: Former PM Oli to take on Balen Shah from same constituency on March 5

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

India and Namibia agree to bolster ties in several key sectors

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India

New indigenous antibody discovery platform to transform diagnostics in India