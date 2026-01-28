January 28, 2026 2:09 PM हिंदी

New Indian Consular Centre opens in Seattle

New Indian Consular Centre opens in Seattle

Washington, Jan 28, (IANS) Indian authorities have announced the opening of a new Indian Consular Application Centre in Seattle to improve access to consular services for the Indian diaspora in the Pacific Northwest.

The centre at 1015 2nd Avenue, Suite 804, Seattle, WA 98104 is now co-located with the Indian Consulate in Seattle, an official release said Tuesday (local time).

Officials stated the move is aimed at making services easier to access for Indian nationals and other applicants in the region.

The visa application centre was inaugurated in the presence of government and non-government dignitaries. More than 300 members of the Indian American community from Seattle and nearby states attended the event.

The Seattle centre will operate as a single location for a wide range of services. These include applications for Indian visas, passports, Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), renunciation of Indian citizenship, Police Clearance Certificates, the Global Entry Programme (GEP), and Miscellaneous and Attestation services.

The Indian Consulate in Seattle said the newly co-located offices of the Indian Consular Application Centre with the Consulate in the Federal Reserve Building are "expected to enhance operational efficiency and provide consular applicants with a one-stop facility for submitting applications and resolving queries."

VFS Global, which provides outsourced consular services for India in the United States, said the new centre is part of a broader effort to streamline the application process and improve service delivery.

Several applicant-focused changes have been introduced under the expanded network. The centres will now remain open on Saturdays. Return courier services are included in standard service fees. Services such as photographs, photocopies, and form-filling are available at no extra cost within the centre.

The Seattle facility is equipped with modern infrastructure designed to deliver a secure, efficient application experience, with a focus on customer convenience, the company said.

Speaking at the launch, Amit Kumar Sharma, Head – North America and Caribbean at VFS Global, said: "Seattle and the wider Pacific Northwest region are home to a vibrant and growing Indian diaspora. The launch of this Indian Consular Application Centre reflects the Government of India's vision to make consular services more accessible and citizen-centric."

Across the United States, 17 Indian Consular Application Centres are currently operating. By November 2025, more than 363,000 visa applications had been processed nationwide, with close to 10,000 miscellaneous consular applications processed since August 2025.

--IANS

lkj/sd/

LATEST NEWS

India’s retail leasing hits record-high as supply jumps 268 pc in 2025

India’s retail leasing hits record-high as supply jumps 268 pc in 2025

Global investors to deploy $144 billion in 2026 as India strengthens position in real estate sector

Global investors to deploy $144 billion in 2026 as India strengthens position in real estate sector

Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher & others mourn Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic demise

Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher & others mourn Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic demise

Google launches new AI-powered photo editing feature in India

Google launches new AI-powered photo editing feature in India

UNICEF warns 3.7 million Afghan children suffering from acute malnutrition annually

UNICEF warns 3.7 million Afghan children suffering from acute malnutrition annually

Seeman–Vijay alliance talks take centre stage as TN heads for Assembly polls

Seeman–Vijay alliance talks take centre stage as TN heads for Assembly polls

Damien Martyn provides positive health update, says happy to 'have a walk and swim'

Damien Martyn provides positive health update, says happy to 'have a walk and swim'

WPL: 'These situations are learning moments for me,' says Niki Prasad after DC's narrow loss to GG

WPL: 'These situations are learning moments for me,' says Niki Prasad after DC's narrow loss to GG

Moeen Ali reverses domestic retirement to join Yorkshire

Moeen Ali reverses domestic retirement to join Yorkshire

New Indian Consular Centre opens in Seattle

New Indian Consular Centre opens in Seattle